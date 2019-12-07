If you had items stolen in Polk County, you might soon get them back

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people following a rash of thefts in a neighborhood just south of Bolivar.

A 33-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were picked up as suspects in thefts from the Karlin Acres area.

Deputies say the woman was driving a truck stolen out of Springfield Thursday night, and they recovered a lot of stolen property through that arrest.

The man was arrested in the parking lot in front of Ace Hardware in Bolivar following a foot pursuit.

People who have had property stolen should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office.