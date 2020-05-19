Charged late fee at Missouri's DMV? Here's how to get that money back

The Department of Motor Vehicles is an especially frustrating place right now, with much longer-than-average wait times.

But until Tuesday, a surprise fee for certain people turned frustrations into anger.

Some people were assessed a late fee that they thought had been waived, as much as $50.

"It's like how many Missourians in the state are buying new vehicles within that time, or even before if they were on a temp tag and they've expired while the offices were closed, when they come back to do the registration now, they are going to get hit with a late fee!" said Steve Earls.

He sure did last week, but as of Tuesday, others shouldn't face the same problem.

"Although the automatic penalty waiver for title applications expired on April 30th, contract license offices have been instructed to continue waiving title penalties for applicants who were unable to title their vehicle in March or April due to COVID-19," explained Ken Zellers, the director of the Department of Revenue in Missouri.

Many were frustrated with what what they felt like was an oversight on the state's part.

"The clerk, she did agree and she did not understand why renewals were waived for the entire month of April, until the reopening, but not new purchase registrations," Earls was told.

He says just make sure to check your receipt. His dad didn't notice the same fee until he returned home from the DMV.

If you need to stop by the DMV for any reason, get ready to wait.

Check-in is easier with a smart phone. You get into a virtual line from a QR code posted on the door. Then, you wait in your car until they text you to come in.

"The process is not user friendly. They need somebody to help them with this because if you don't know the process, you're lost," said Brenda Hopkins. Her wait time said it would be 90 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

We found out from the Department of Revenue that you can fill out a form called a "426" to get a refund if you were wrongly assessed a late fee. Here it is: https://dor.mo.gov/forms/426.pdf.

Fill it out and return to the DOR.