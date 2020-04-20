Ignore these coronavirus myths

World Health Organization officials are busting some of the most popular myths about COVID-19.

Don't fall for COVID-19 myths on ways to stay safe from coronavirus. They don't work. (Source: CNN)

The new coronavirus travels through 5G mobile networks

Even countries without 5G are seeing the virus spread. COVID-19 goes from person to person through air droplets or from germs on contaminated surfaces that are touched and not washed off.

These things won’t prevent or kill coronavirus

-- Drinking alcohol-- Eating garlic-- Exposing yourself to the sun-- Taking a hot bath-- Using hand dryers or ultraviolet disinfection lamps-- Rinsing your nose with saline-- Taking antibiotics

Spraying alcohol or chlorine on your body kills COVID0-19

Those chemicals will kill the virus on your skin but won't kill it once it’s entered your body.

COVID-19 can’t spread in certain climates

From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas. Hot and humid or cold and dry or anywhere in-between, it doesn’t seem to matter.

New coronavirus can be transmitted through mosquito bites

There’s no evidence it spreads through mosquitoes.

Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort means you’re COVID-19 free

This isn’t an indicator of your coronavirus status.

Catching the coronavirus means it’ll stay with you for life

No. Most people who catch COVID-19 recover.

Vaccines against pneumonia will protect against the new coronavirus

This virus is new and needs its own vaccine, something researchers are currently working on.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.