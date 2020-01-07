Illusionist Michael Carbonaro to perform in Springfield on January 11

Illusionist Michael Carbonaro is bringing his live shot to Springfield. But you better act fast.

He will appear at the Gillioz Theater on January 11 at 7 p.m.

He is known for his original hidden camera magic series, "The Carbonaro Effect" on TruTV. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with the aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Tickets range from $39.50 to $194 a ticket. The show is for all ages.

Tickets for this event are reserved seating. Call our box office at (417) 863-9491 with any questions.