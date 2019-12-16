Indiana couple pleads guilty to meth conspiracy in Springfield, Mo.

An Indiana man and woman stopped on Interstate 44 en route to Chicago, Illinois, with approximately 36 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle, have pleaded guilty to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Steven Hook, 39, pleaded guiltybefore U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush. Co-defendant Tallisha R. Malone, also known as Tallisha Washington, 39, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, 2019.

Hook and Malone each pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene County, Missouri, from May 31, 2019, to June 3, 2019.

Hook was driving a vehicle rented by Malone, a passenger, on eastbound Interstate 44 on June 3, 2019. A state trooper stopped the vehicle for speeding. When the trooper searched the vehicle, he found three bundles of methamphetamine in a small luggage bag. The trooper also found two plastic bags with bedding inside; inside the bedding of both plastic bags were a total of 33 bundles of methamphetamine. Approximately 36 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from Hook and Malone.

Malone told law enforcement officers she rented the vehicle in Los Angeles, California. She drove to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she met Hook. She was supposed to drive the vehicle to Chicago to drop the vehicle off to another person.

Under federal statutes, Hook and Malone each are subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Abe McGull. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.