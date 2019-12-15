AFFORDABLE CHRISTMAS FUN: $5 Ornament Decorating Event

The Christmas season is here, and people are out spreading holiday cheer, shopping, and decorating. That's why AR Workshop, a local Springfield craft business, is giving families the chance to decorate and have fun on a budget.

AR Workshop is having a festive and family-friendly Cocoa, Cookies & Crafts Walk-In & DIY. People will be able to make a wide range of Holiday Wood Ornaments for just $5 each.

The family fun activity is happening Sunday, December 15.

AR Workshop Owner, Kristin McDaniel said no artistic ability is needed, and beautiful products are guaranteed. The event is from noon until 4 pm. People can come anytime in that time frame to make ornaments. They make excellent teacher gifts, and gift tags for packages, and only take between five and ten minutes.

