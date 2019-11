Police say a one-year-old died in a pedestrian crash Saturday in Lebanon, Mo.

Officers responded to the pedestrian crash Saturday on State Highway 64 near Bennett Street.

Police say Aliyah Daye, 1, was in a stroller when it was hit by a tow truck. Mariah Taylor, 24, and her unborn child also died killed in the crash. An 18-year-old man suffered injuries.

The driver told police he could not see the family in time to stop.