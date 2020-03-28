Infant dies of coronavirus in Illinois, a first in US

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports an infant, younger than one year in Chicago, has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

This is the first-known infant death in the US associated with the coronavirus.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older, per IDPH. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.

