Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall went into effect after some infants died after they rolled from the back to their side or stomach.

Roughly 51,000 of the bassinets were made.

Owners are encouraged to stop using the sleepers and return them for a refund.

Full information about the recall is posted on the company’s website.

