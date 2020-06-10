"Nothing we can't conquer!": Injured Springfield police officer recovering after spinal surgery

Injured Springfield Police Department Mark Priebe is recovering after surgery to stabilize his spine.

Officer Priebe suffered serious injuries, including multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury after a driver intentionally struck him with a car outside police headquarters Tuesday morning. A police spokesperson says the surgery went well and Officer Priebe is looking forward to spending time with his family at home.

“We are still trying to wrap our head around why this person did it," Ofc. Priebe’s wife, Heather, said. "I appreciate all the support. We have a long road ahead of us, but seriously there is nothing we can’t conquer! We accept the diagnosis, whatever it may be, he is alive and that is all that matters."

The Springfield Police Department appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of support from the community following yesterday’s tragic incident involving veteran SPD Officer Mark Priebe. Anyone who would like to donate to the fund to help Officer Priebe and his family can do so HERE.