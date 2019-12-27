Inspectors find improvements, new issues at Springfield Behavioral Hospital

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid found new problems at an Ozarks hospital.

An On Your Side Investigation in November revealed state surveyors found safety issues and leadership problems at Springfield Behavioral Hospital on the city's north side. The psychiatric hospital was scheduled to lose funding on December 31.

A recent inspection shows Springfield Behavioral Health is following through with its plan of corrections to those original problems. However, inspectors during that visit four other deficiencies.

KY3 obtained the state documents claiming the hospital, quote 'failed to provide psycho-social assessments that met professional standards.' State workers also found problems with patient treatment plans and director of nursing shortfalls.

The hospital must again submit a plan to correct these latest issues. However, because it showed improvements, it will keep its funding for now.

Click HERE for original investigative story on Springfield Behavioral Hospital.