ON YOUR SIDE: Intellilink customers ask questions, owner finally responders

Gavin Greenwood is the owner of an internet service provider. He is the only technician and provider for his company.

"In the beginning, he was great, I never had any problems, he was very polite," said Samantha Moennig.

Samantha Moennig is a previous customer of Intellilink Internet service in Freistatt. She says Gavin Greenwood, the owner of the internet service, soon changed his act to become unreachable and unprofessional. Moennig says she didn’t even have a contract.

"Some people have contracts and I was never given one," said Moennig.

Gavin Greenwood wouldn’t talk about specific customers, but says some don’t have contracts. They pay a higher rate instead.

Moennig says after recent storms her internet would work some days and then other days not so much.

Greenwood claims he lost cell service, that’s why he wasn’t returning calls. But he knows why some people would lose service.

"Out there in Freisttat they were never affected by lightning strikes that were from high winds all we have is people whose houses and their antenna on their house the high winds come and spin it then that antenna is no longer getting the energy from the tower," said Greenwood.

Moennig and other customers say their monthly rates were $90 and suddenly jumped 60 dollars without warning. That’s when Moenig stopped the service.

Greenwood claims the bills were higher because customers probably went over on their data, and that it warns about that in the contract.

"It always been a policy on our books but we never enforced it," said Greenwood.

Greenwood says he’d love to give everyone their money back, but with some customers not willing to pay the fixing fee, and he himself not having gas money to get to the houses, he says it’s now in God’s hands.

The Better Business Bureau recommends people seeking an internet service provider to research any business and its owners careful before paying any money, ask for recommendations by contacting friends and family, and make sure you read through any contracts or terms and conditions offered by the business.

