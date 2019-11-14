Arsonist strikes Springfield's The Kitchen; supplies for homeless ruined

Meleah Spencer, the CEO of the Kitchen Inc, said her heart sank when she got the phone call

"I gotta tell you, I was questioning, saying God where is the good in this." Spencer said.

Late in the evening on November 2, the warehouse at The Kitchen Inc. was set on fire. Someone broke into the warehouse, ransacked the building, messed with the fire extinguishers, and then set it on fire.

"Not only do we have the cleanup from all the smoke damage, but we also have cleanup from the fire extinguishers being set off," Spencer said.

The Kitchen provides shelters for homeless men, women, and youth in Springfield. It provides food, clothing and household goods for the community. Already this year over 500 have been served.

"Everything in our warehouse is a loss," Spencer said.

While the fire was only in the front of the warehouse, Spencer estimates the damages from the fire and smoke amount to more than $100,000. Despite the damages, Spencer is optimistic about the future.

"What I've quickly realized, is us being able to share our story with the Springfield Community and those beyond Springfield, have really come together to support us, and say you know what we're going to donate again." Spencer said.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, they are looking to the public for donations to help with the holidays.

"The Kitchen is a Godsend," Leroy Crawford, who works in the warehouse, said. "They've helped me, my family. We're just going to move forward from here."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Springfield police Department or the Springfield Fire Department.