International high school students caught in middle of COVID-19 crisis

While many of you have canceled travel plans due to COVID-19, international exchange students are studying abroad. And many of them are looking for host families to welcome them this August.

Adela Sediva is from the Czech Republic. She just graduated from Ozark High School in a drive-through graduation a week ago. Linda Murrow and her husband hosted Adela as an exchange student this year. Adela came to improve her English and learn about America. Of course, the pandemic has drastically affected her experience.

Many International exchange students left in March. Adela does not go home until next week. The International Student Exchange program is looking for host families for hundreds of students planning to come to the U.S. in August, and having a little more trouble than usual. But the organization says student will have a COVID-19 test before they arrived.

Adela is the third student the Murrow family has hosted. And next school year they plan to welcome two more exchange students.

"I really don't have any fear about it," said Linda Murrow. "I know that the kids are going to have to come with a certificate of Health when they come, and I figure, it was in Europe before it was here, so they're ahead of us. I don't really fear them bringing anything over."

Murrow says her main fear is the students could come here and not get to have the experience they hoped for. Adela, thankfully, had a chance to do a lot before the coronavirus pandemic hit. And she and the Murrows now consider one another family.

If you would like to learn more about the program:

International Student Exchange area representative: Bridgette Burnside

(417)365-1697 or Bsideburns73@gmail.com

