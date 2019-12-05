Investigators locate phone, backpack & shoes of missing Bates County, Mo. mother

Investigators in Bates County, Mo. say they have located the phone, backpack and a pair of shoes of mother reported missing on Thanksgiving.

Nicole Mallatt, 36, disappeared from her home November 26. Mallatt texted one of her daughters the Tuesday before saying she was leaving for a few hours, but she never came back. Family is convinced something happened after Mallatt didn't call her children on Thanksgiving.

Deputies served a search warrant on Mallett's home. That residence has been processed by the Kanas City Police Department crime lab.

The search has centered around the 220 acre property that she lived on with her boyfriend of 18 years. Investigators since moved the search to surrounding farms close to the homes. Investigators say they will continue the ground search until they no longer have any indication the searches will produce evidence to her whereabouts.

"Nicole if you are watching me, you do not owe us an answer," said Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson. "If you have just decided to leave, I ask that you go to the nearest law enforcement agency and let them identify you so that we can offer closure to your family and friends. Our goal is to ensure you are safe and alive."

Sheriff Anderson also had a message for Mallatt's family.

"To Nicole's family and friends, we will not rest until we have answers for you."

If you know anything about her disappearance, contact your local law enforcement or call 911.