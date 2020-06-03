Investigators release identities of mother, son killed in house fire in Humansville, Mo.

Investigators in Polk County, Mo. released the identities of a mother and son killed in a deadly fire Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the home on Mill Street in Humansville around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say Debra Lamoreaux, 58, escaped the house fire with injuries. She later died at Bolivar hospital. Robert Lamoreaux, 27, died at the scene of the fire. The deaths appear to be from smoke inhalation and severe burns.

Witnesses tell KY3 News they heard an explosion blocks away, but it's not known whether this was related to the fire. Investigators with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety says an investigation of the fire is on-going.

