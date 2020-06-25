Investigators say deadly shooting in west Springfield Tuesday involved eviction notice

Investigators say a man accused in a deadly shooting in west Springfield this week is out of jail.

Police arrested Daniel Smith Tuesday afternoon in the shooting death of Alexander Goeman.

According to court records, the shooting of Goeman may have happened during an eviction. Greene County deputies confirmed to KY3 News they had been at the West Kearney home earlier in the day to evict Goeman. They left because Goeman was not home. The court papers filed gave the owner permission to move Goeman's belongings to the curb.

The property owner tells KY3 News he called his neighbor, Smith, to clean out the house. Investigators say an altercation happened between Smith and Goeman. Smith then shot Goeman.

The prosecutor has not filed any charges against Smith. Investigators tell KY3 News the case remains under investigation.

