Man found dead near body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik identified as 30-year-old neighbor

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One day after police found the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, investigators answered many pressing questions.

Faye Swetlik, 6, disappeared while playing in her front yard after school on Monday. Her body was found somewhere in her neighborhood on Thursday morning. (Source: Cayce, S.C. Department of Public Safety)

They identified the man who was found near her body, and connected the cases.

Faye disappeared while playing in her front yard after school on Monday. Her body was found in a wooded area of her Cayce, South Carolina neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Investigators were able to find her body after going through trash cans in the neighborhood that same morning.

Police found a critical piece of evidence in the trash can of one of Faye’s neighbors. That led them back to a man’s house -- the man who was also found dead.

The evidence found was something that was listed on her missing person flyer, police said.

Friday morning, the coroner identified the man who died as Coty Scott Taylor, 30, of the Churchill Heights neighborhood where Faye lived.

Police did not share Taylor’s cause of death. An autopsy for both Faye and Taylor is scheduled for Saturday.

Police did say the man’s death is related to Faye’s homicide. They said they are not looking for a person of interest and no arrests have been made in her homicide case.

Taylor was a neighbor of Faye’s -- not a relative or any kind of a friend, police said.

Investigators said they had been at Taylor’s house during the search for Faye, before finding them both dead.

“This is not the outcome we wanted,” Sgt. Evan Antley, of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, said. “Our work continues to bring justice for Faye Marie Swetlik.”

Investigators want to know more about Taylor. They want to know where he was around the time Faye was last seen, and what he was doing during the days that Faye was missing.

Taylor had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement, police said.

While her body was located in a wooded area of the neighborhood, near one of the entrances, Taylor’s body was found in his home, police said.

Antley said the case has been hard for everyone involved.

“Possibly the toughest day for many law enforcement careers,” he said.

