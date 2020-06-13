Iowa Football Safety Jack Koerner injured in Lake of the Ozarks boating accident

Two men are seriously hurt after their Seadoo jet ski crashed into another boat on the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jack Koerner, a starting free safety for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, was taken to Lake Regional hospital by ambulance.

While he's listed in serious condition, the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Another man, Cole Coffin, 21, from West Des Moines, Iowa, was also on that Seadoo. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, also with serious injuries.

Both Coffin and Koerner were wearing life jackets.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says their jet ski crashed into the right hand side of a boat on the 4.2 mile marker of the Gravois Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.

That boat was driven by Todd Gore, 56, of Port Barrington, Illinois. He was not injured.

His passengers Vannessa Gore, 22, and Garrett Bright, were also not hurt.

