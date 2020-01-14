Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane

Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner near the capitol of Tehran that killed all 176 people on board.

A judiciary spokesman says that “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.” He was quoted by Iranian state media on Tuesday, but did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

Iran accidentally shot down the plane shortly after firing ballistic missiles at United States troops in Iraq, without wounding anyone, in retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen Qassem Soleimani.

