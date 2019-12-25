It's the Holiday Season: Give the gift of emergency prepardness

From tornadoes to floods, the Ozarks has been hit with several natural disasters within the last year. But according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 60 percent of adults have not practiced what to do in a disaster.

Jonathan Skeens is a retired firefighter and paramedic. He knows first hand the importance of having an emergency preparedness plan

“I saw what happens when people had a plan, and I also saw what happens when people didn’t have a plan,” said Skeens.

Skeens saw people panic and move themselves into further harm when they did not have an emergency plan.

This holiday season is the perfect time to develop an emergency plan, while families are all gathered together.

Amy Russell, with Greene County Emergency Management, says start with the basics.

“Get input from one another on where maybe you can meet up in a disaster, or just that phone tree of who to call to check in,” said Russell.

Discuss the best place to take shelter.

“We are in tornado alley, we have a storage room there that’s good for tornadoes," said Skeens.

If you’re not at home, develop a place to go during different types of emergencies.

“You really want to have a plan A, a plan B, depending on where your home is,” said Skeens.

And tailor your emergency plan around your family. It is recommended to alter the plan several times a year as situations will change depending on the season. Different weather hazards are present that you also have to plan for.

Alter your plan based on your family situation.

"So the elderly, children, and of course our pets, who cannot help themselves," said Russell. "It’s always great to have a plan with their specific needs in mind.”

With the Christmas season, and New Years right around the corner,

"You can give the gift of emergency preparedness," said Russell.

If you're just getting started on making a new plan. Here are some useful resources to get you started.

The best way to be prepared, is to always pay attention to the ever changing weather conditions.

Office of Emergency Management - https://greenecountymo.gov/oem/

FEMA - https://www.ready.gov/plan

Red Cross - https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/make-a-plan.html