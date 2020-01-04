Izard County, Ark. Sheriff's Office announces death of Sheriff Earnie Blackley

The Izard County Sheriff's Office announced the death of Sheriff Earnie Blackley Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office announced the passing through a Facebook post.

Blackley announced last June he was receiving treatment at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for stage 4 lung cancer. Hundreds recently attended a BBQ dinner in Melbourne to help raise money for his family.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement to KY3:

“My heart goes out to Sheriff Blackley’s family, friends and the community he tirelessly served,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “He was a dedicated leader of the law enforcement community; serving more than 30 years. Even after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer only months after being elected to serve as Sheriff, he continued to work to keep his county safe. My prayers are with Sheriff Blackley’s family and all of Izard County.”