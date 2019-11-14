JAIL OVERCROWDING: Greene County leaders ask for assistance from another county

The Greene County Sheriff's Office will soon transport more inmates off to a thirteenth county jail because of overcrowding.

The county has been housing inmates in other counties for several years. The Greene County Commission Thursday morning discussed an agreement to send inmates to Webster County, once the new jail in Marshfield is complete. As of Thursday, Greene County had 138 inmates in other jails. And they need even more bed. It's a process they go through each day, with jail staff taking inmates to other counties. The furthest away is Montgomery County, which they say is a seven and a half hour round-trip.

Greene County would spend $45 a day per inmate housed in Webster County. County staff hope to have a new jail built in the next few years, moving out of this building and all under one roof. It would relieve the logistics mess. They are in the process of buying a 23 acre piece of property in Greene County.

"There's been a lot of pressure to get it done, because every day, our folks that keep the county citizens safe are under immense pressure because of our limited space and limited resources, and of course the number of folks that are sitting in our jail," said Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner. "And then we're transporting all around Missouri in order to have a place to house them."

The county decided to build the new jail in an outlying area instead of downtown because of the cost savings in steel and staffing. Commissioners say in downtown, the jail would have been eight stories high. Commissioners say more floors would make staffing harder.

