J.C. Penney executives receiving bonuses amid COVID-19 financial woes

J.C. Penney is dealing with missed debt payments and could be facing a possible bankruptcy filing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top four executives of J.C. Penney will each be getting bonuses of at least $1 million amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: KTVU/WROC/CNN)

But the top four executives of the department store chain will each be getting bonuses of at least $1 million, including a $4.5 million payday for CEO Jill Soltau.

J.C. Penney isn’t commenting on the possible bankruptcy issues, but it admits not making a pair of debt payments.

The grace periods for the missed payments are Thursday and Friday, which suggests the company could soon file for bankruptcy.

J.C. Penney said the bonuses were needed to prevent its top talent from jumping ship.

Like many other retailers, J.C. Penney is struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak, which forced it to close the majority of its stores. The company announced some reopenings this week.

