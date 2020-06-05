JC Penney lists Harrison, Ark. store as one of 154 closing across the country

JC Penney listed its Harrison, Ark. store as one of its 154 stores to close in the next several weeks.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures. Penney's calls this the phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint. TheLIST of the stores closing was published on Penney's website.

The Harrison store is located in the Fashion Center on U.S 62-65.

Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.