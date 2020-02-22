Jack Flaherty named Cardinals' Opening Day starter

The St. Louis Cardinals have named Jack Flaherty as their Opening Day starter for the 2020 season.

Flaherty will take the mound on Opening Day, which is set for Thursday, March 26 against the Cincinnati Reds, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty finished a dominant 2019 season with an 11-8 record, a 2.75 earned run average and 231 strikeouts, leading him to a fourth-place finish for the National League Cy Young Award. He also led the National League with a 0.96 WHIP and logged 196.1 innings over 33 starts.

Flaherty is the fourth Cardinals pitcher to get an Opening Day nod over the last five years, following Miles Mikolas, Carlos Martinez and Adam Wainwright.

The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Saturday to kick off their Spring Training schedule. Flaherty will take the mound at Roger Dean Stadium, where he is expected to pitch two innings and throw around 35 pitches.