Jackson County, Mo. leader wants Andrew Jackson statues removed from courthouses

Jackson County Executive Frank White wants statues of Andrew Jackson removed from the front of two county courthouses.

White issued a statement late Thursday after the statue of the seventh U.S. president in downtown Kansas City was vandalized.

White says Jackson was a slave owner who also forced thousands of Native Americans out of their homes so whites could settle on their land. Kansas City police arrested two men suspected of spraying the statue with expletives and the words “Slave Owner."

Statues of historic figures have been defaced and torn down across the country during demonstrations against racial injustice.