James River Church opening daycare for workers with essential jobs

James River Church is responding to help the parents with essential jobs to getting us through this coronavirus crisis.

Beginning Monday the church is offering faith based academic care for children from 12 months through the fifth-grade. This is for parents who are local health providers, emergency responders, government workers, food service, gas station attendants and bankers in need of child care.

The church says with the blessing of the state and local health departments, the service begins March 23 .

Click HERE to apply.