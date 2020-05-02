James River Church to host drive-through food giveaway Sunday afternoon

If you are in need of free groceries, James River Church is hosting a drive-through food giveaway Sunday afternoon.

Church members dropped off thousands of bags of groceries to be given away to the community.

James River is partnering with Convoy of Hope to help anyone in need of groceries and essential items. All of them have been sanitized.

There will also be hotdogs and ice cream handed out to you in your car.

"We believe that God cares for people and what we want to do is be His hands and feet and demonstrate His love to anyone out there who doesn't know who he is and how much he cares for them, so that's why we do what we do," said Pastor Debbie Lindell.

The grocery drive-through event is happening Sunday, May 3, from 3-6p.m. at all of James River Church campuses.

If you are in need, you can stop by in Ozark at Highway 65 & CC.

In Springfield, at Highway 60 & FF, and also their North Campus just north of I-44 on West Bypass, toward Willard.

And in Joplin at the Victory Ministry & Sports Complex off I-44 on Rangeline Road.