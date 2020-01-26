Jason Aldean coming to Springfield for Valentine's Day concert

Country singer Jason Aldean is rolling into town this Valentine's Day.

Aldean is bringing his "We Back Tour" to the JQH Arena in Springfield. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. on February 14, 2020.

The "Entertainer of the Year" award winner has 19 No. 1 hits, including "Why", "Night Train" and "Tonight Looks Good on You."

The tour includes special guests Morgan Wallen and Riley Green & Dee Jay Silver.

Some tickets are still available for the concert. Click here for more information.