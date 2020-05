(CNN) - Jimmy Fallon apologized for a 20-year-old “Saturday Night Live” sketch in which he appeared in blackface to impersonate former SNL cast member Chris Rock.

Fallon issued an apology on Tuesday after video and criticism of the sketch resurfaced on social media.

The clip originally aired in 2000 and is not posted on NBC or the show’s websites.

“The Tonight Show” host wrote in a tweet that it was a “terrible decision” with “no excuse.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.