Joe Biden expected to make stops in St. Louis, Kansas City on Saturday

Democratic challenger Joe Biden will make stops in St. Louis and Kansas City on Saturday, March 7, according to his office.

Biden is expected to visit Missouri for two community events: One in St. Louis at 11 a.m. with a location still to be determined, and one at the WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City at 4:15 p.m.

The stops come before Missouri's presidential primary election, which is set for Tuesday, March 10.

