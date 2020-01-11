Joe sparks late Arkansas rally to beat Mississippi

Isaiah Joe scored 34 points and added a game-saving steal before converting a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining as Arkansas rallied to defeat Mississippi 76-72.

Arkansas wiped out a 60-51 deficit with seven minutes remaining. Joe scored 28 second half points including 14 in the decisive stretch run. The clinching steal preserved a 72-70 lead, forcing an Ole Miss foul, converted with free throws by Joe for an insurmountable 74-70 cushion.

Arkansas returns home Wednesday night against Vanderbilt.