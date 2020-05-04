Judge: No immediate ruling on Arkansas inmates' virus suit

A federal judge is declining to rule immediately in a lawsuit filed by Arkansas inmates that accuses the prison system of not doing enough to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. Districut Judge Kristine Baker on Monday rejected the inmates' motion to immediately require the prison system to take additional steps to protect them from COVID-19. Baker's ruling still keeps the inmates' lawsuit alive, and the judge has a hearing scheduled Thursday in her court on the complaint. The lawsuit was filed after an outbreak at the Cummins Unit, south of Pine Bluff.

Four Cummins inmates have died from the virus.

