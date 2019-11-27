Judge convicts Springfield man of raping high school student

A Greene County judge convicted a Springfield man for raping a Springfield high school student.

Joshua Graham could face life in prison when sentenced.

Prosecutors accused Joshua Graham raped a Central High School student in a pedestrian tunnel near Commercial and Washington Street in 2018.

In the bench trial, the rape victim took the stand. The court also heard a recording of Joshua Graham's voice. The victim says she knew Graham was her attacker when she heard him speak, but couldn't pick him out his photo. 20 minutes after the victim's 911 call, police say Graham searched Facebook for a combination of the victim's first name and street. The victim says Graham looked at her ID.

Graham is a registered sex offender. His former parole officer told the court he was taken off GPS tracking a couple weeks before the rape, but while on it, he frequented the area of the crime, even on foot. But the defense argued there was no surveillance video of him in the area.