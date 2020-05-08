Judge rejects abortion clinic's bid to block Arkansas' virus test rule

A federal judge has rejected a request by Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic to block a rule requiring a negative coronavirus test before a woman undergoes the procedure.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller rejected the motion to prevent the state from enforcing the requirement on three women nearing Arkansas' limit on when abortions can be performed. Arkansas bans abortions 20 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. Arkansas last week eased a ban on elective procedures that had prohibited surgical abortions.

The state now requires a negative virus test within 48 hours of an elective procedure. The clinic says it contacted more than 15 testing locations but has been unable to find one that will test asymptomatic people and that's able to have results within 48 hours.