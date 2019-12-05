Judge rules against Greene County sheriff in lawsuit against state over whistleblower protections

A judge ruled against Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott in a lawsuit challenging the state auditor's duty to protect whistleblowers.

In the ruling, the court confirmed the actions of the Auditor Nicole Galloway's office were lawful and upheld the office's legal duty to protect the identity of whistleblowers.

In 2017, Auditor Galloway received whistleblower complaints about possible misuse of public resources in Greene County in connection with a tax ballot issue. Greene Co. Sheriff Jim Arnott announced he was filing a lawsuit against Galloway in January of 2018. The lawsuit basically challenges the state under the Sunshine Law, claiming the auditor is not allowing information to be released to the public that should be under state law. After asking the commission to authorize the audit, Galloway's Office received Sunshine Law requests for documents concerning the Greene County Sheriff's Office or Sheriff Arnott. The auditor's office fulfilled the requests, but omitted any documents that are confidential and closed pursuant to law, including information that could reveal whistleblower identities. Sheriff Arnott's lawsuit challenged the auditor's duty to ensure those who report concerns of government wrongdoing are protected from retribution.

After the composition of the commission changed this past January, a resolution for an audit was approved. Audit work in Greene County began this summer and remains underway.

"The court's ruling upholds this office's legal duty to protect those who report government waste, fraud and abuse," said Galloway. "Taxpayers have a right to hold their government accountable. When whistleblowers come forward to my office, they expect protection. Without the information provided by whistleblowers and the legal safeguards that shield those individuals, the audit of Greene County may not have happened."

Click HERE to read the full judgement.

