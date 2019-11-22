Judge sentences Dorial Green-Beckham to probation for December 2018 arrest

Ex-Springfield high school football star Dorial Green-Beckham will not spend any jail time for an arrest in December of 2018.

A judge sentenced Green-Beckham Friday to two years probation. He faced up to 180 days in jail.

He faced misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest, and possessing 10 grams or less of marijuana. The charges stem from a December incident where Green-Beckham was present while Springfield police executed a drug-related search warrant at a home.

He is already on probation for a DWI in 2017.

Police arrested him for marijuana possession at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he attended in 2012 and 2013 as the top high school football recruit. His troubles got him kicked off Mizzou's football team.

Green-Beckham played professionally for the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles.