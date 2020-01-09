Judge sentences Laclede County mother for keeping son in attic during custody dispute

A 31-year-old Laclede County, Mo. woman who kept her 6-year-old son in an attic during a custody dispute with his father has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Aubrey Ferguson was sentenced Wednesday for child abduction. Authorities say the boy's father, who had custody of the boy, Braedence Jones, went to pick him up at Ferguson's home in August 2018, but he and his mother weren't there. Law enforcement officers found the boy in January 2019 at a home in rural Laclede County.

Court documents said the door of the attic crawl space was nailed shut and hidden under carpet and furniture.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Child Advisory for Braedence in October of 2018, two months after he disappeared with his mother. Bradence's father and Ferguson shared custody of the boy. However, he lived with his father.