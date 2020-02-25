Judge sentences Springfield contractor to 12 years for defrauding customers, elderly

A judge sentenced a Springfield contractor to 12 years in prison for defrauding customers.

Timothy Lee Mundy faced one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and two counts of deceptive business practices. A Polk County jury found him guilty in late 2019.

At trial, the Attorney General’s Office presented evidence Mundy entered into a contract with an elderly homeowner in Brighton to install a new metal roof. Mundy took $6,250 from the elderly homeowner and never returned to the home to install the roof. The state argued Mundy defrauded nine other homeowners relating to his construction contracting businesses.

State prosecutors say he has done business under several different company names, such as Lealta Construction Services and TSA Construction. Mundy has also used numerous aliases, such as Lee Foreman, Tim Lee, and Lee Torrone.

“Those who seek to defraud and harm Missouri consumers, especially our elderly and disabled, need to be held accountable for their actions - something that our Consumer Protection Section works towards every single day,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “This sentence is a victory for our office and yet another example of our action to protect consumers and hold bad actors accountable.”

When hiring a construction contractor, homeowners should check online with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to see who owns the company and how long the company has been in business. If Missourians believe that they have been defrauded by a contractor, they should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General's Office by calling the consumer protection hotline in Jefferson City at 1-800-392-8222.

