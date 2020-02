A Taney county judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two minors.

Ryan Pulley, 34, pleaded guilty in December to two molestation felonies. Pulley had asked to be placed in a sexual offender program in prison for 120 days, with the option of probation.

The Taney County sheriff says Pulley told his wife and a deputy that the abuse went on for more than eight years.