Jury convicts Springfield woman in shooting death of Republic man during date

A Greene County jury convicted a Springfield, Mo. woman in the death of a Republic, Mo. man she met on an online dating site.

The jury convicted Christina Duckett of two counts of murder in the death of Joshua Brooks. It took the jury just five hours to deliberate.

Prosecutors say the two went on a date in September of 2018. After finishing a movie shortly before 11:45 p.m., Joshua Brooks left the movie theater with Duckett. Police found Brooks dead the next morning in the driver’s seat of his car at the bottom of a dead-end street off of Patterson Street. Cellular phone location data confirmed Brooks had been at the same location since 12:05 a.m., and had ceased responding to text messages from his family at the same time. Police say Brooks had been shot three times in the head at close range. Investigation by detectives uncovered additional electronic data and evidence which placed Duckett in the area of the crime scene between 12:04 a.m. and 12:37 a.m.

Duckett could face up to 30 years behind bars. A judge will sentence her in January.