Jury convicts man in armed robbery of Greene County assistant prosecuting attorney

A Greene County jury convicted a man for robbing a Greene County assistant prosecuting attorney.

The jury found Robert Lee Young guilty of robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action for the incident in the summer of 2018.

Investigators say Young entered the Cox-Health North Medical Tower elevator with the assistant prosecutor. Investigators say Young then threatened the victim, saying, “this is a robbery.” The victim gave up her wedding ring and $50. Police caught Young a short time later nearby with the knife and the wedding ring.

Young was on parole for several armed robberies committed in 1992 in St. Louis.

The state of Missouri tried the case.

“Assaulting our state’s prosecutors, who seek to keep our state safe, is a particularly egregious crime, and I’m pleased that we were able to hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

A judge set sentencing for January 2019. Young faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment on the robbery and no maximum sentence for armed criminal action.