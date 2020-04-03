Justice Furniture and Bedding makes medical gowns for local hospitals

Inside the Justice Furniture and Bedding plant in Lebanon, machines are busy but with a very different product.

"When I make furniture and bedding I know we make people happy most likely buying those products but this is a whole different type of happiness," said Justice Furniture and Bedding Vice President, Angie Jackson.

Vice President Angie Jackson said her staff is able to make hospital gowns out of supplies used to make furniture. They're selling the gowns to Cox Health in Springfield and local nursing homes in case of a shortage.

"Cox came to us and they're giving us the prototypes and they're getting input from their nurses and surgeons," said Jackson.

First, Design Engineer Tim Roth will draw out the type of gown similar to how he would with furniture.

"I put all in here then it feeds into the machine and then it cuts it," said Justice Furniture and Bedding Design Engineer, Tim Roth.

After the machine cuts the material they'll sew the gowns.

"Our sewers are used to making sofas and putting mattresses together. So the sewing wasn't hard for us," said Jackson.

In the two weeks of making gowns Plant Manager Wallace Schaver says they're able to make three thousand gowns daily.

"It took us time but we're getting there and getting better everyday at it. If we all work together we can make a difference," said Justice Furniture and Bedding Plant Manger, Wallace Schaver.

Jackson said she's happy her materials around the shop can be put to good use besides making furniture.

"Hopefully this is saving people's lives," said Jackson.

The plant was also provided supplies to make face masks by Cox Health and Jackson says her workers are sewing those up to too.