K9 tracks down home invasion suspect in Springfield

Springfield police officers working on a home invasion case on Saturday morning turned to a K9 to help make an arrest..

Officers say the man suspected in the case took off in a car. A short time later, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff's Office spotted the get-away car, and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect quickly got out of the car from the vehicle on foot toward a wooded area. The deputy then deployed K9 Zen and began tracking the suspect. Zen alerted the deputy to where the suspect was, and the man was taken into custody.

The suspect was then turned over to police in Springfield.