K9 officer joins West Plains, Mo. Police

Police will have a new four-legged officer hit the streets for duty Sunday.

It's been nearly a year since West Plains Police had a K9 on the force.

"This is K9 Loki. He is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois," Officer Paul Bradshaw Jr. said.

Loki is a certified patrol dog that can help sniff out drugs, track down missing people, and catch bad guys.

"There is no greater multi-purpose tool than a K9," Bradshaw added.

He and partner, Officer Paul Bradshaw Jr. will begin their career together on Sunday.

"Tomorrow is going to be a learning period for him. Learning that we're not just doing it in training anymore, but now it's actually out on the street. It's kind of taking everything he's learned and putting it to use," Bradshaw told KY3.

Since April, if West Plains Police needed a K9, other departments had to help out.

Now with Loki, West Plains can help other departments in the region, including the Howell County Sheriff's Office.

"The sheriff's office doesn't currently have an active team, so we will a lot of times use K9's with them as well. Mountain View has one, but we'll also help them out and Willow Springs," Bradshaw explained.

The day before work begins, Loki's tracking skills were put to the test.

The scenario included a bad guy ditching a gun and hiding from police in the woods.

Loki found both...quickly.

"He did absolutely awesome, Bradshaw exclaimed. He really got back in there a little bit. He picked him up. You can tell the wind is blowing a little bit. So he kind of got back in here a little bit and got blown off but immediately went back to the source."

Now it's time to rest up before the big day.

"I've been gifted possibly one of the greatest resources in law enforcement that you can have. I feel absolutely blessed that the city, community, the department is giving me this opportunity and I hope I can live up to their expectations."

Thanks to the community donating tens of thousands of dollars last year, West Plains Police will likely be adding another K9 officer later this year.