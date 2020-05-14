KIDS WORKOUT: Old School Relay Races

This week we have another workout for the kids. Alex Smith shows us an old school favorite, that's a fun exercise too. You can make up your own relay races to give kids a little cardio workout.

This is an easy activity you can set up in your living room if it's raining or do the races outside in your yard on a sunny day. Alex recommends adjusting the distance, speed and activities depending on your children's ages. You can also use a timer and challenge your kids to beat their time.

You can also use a pair of dice to make up your own exercise board game. Each player rolls the dice and does that number of a specific exercise.

Alex Smith is a trainer at Achieving Your Best in Springfield, Missouri. He is one of the youth trainers and helps many local student athletes.