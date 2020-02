Rock N' Roll legends KISS return to Springfield this week.

KISS is bringing its End of the Road Tour to the JQH Arena on Tuesday, February 18.

The Rock Hall of Fame honorees have sold 100 million albums worldwide. The band has extended its worldwide tour into 2021.

David Lee Roth, the former frontman for Van Halen, joins KISS for the tour.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here or call the JQH Arena box office at 417-836-3300.