KY3 Checklist: Prep your car for a holiday road trip

Expect a little wait at your local mechanic towards the end of the year. According to the Bureau of Transportation, 90 percent of Americans will be traveling by car during the holiday season. Neal Workman, Manager at Plaza Tire Service, said it's in driver's best interest to get those vehicles looked at before hitting the road.

1. Get your oil checked.

Check and change the engine oil of your car. Making long trips with improper levels can cause more stress on your vehicle and its engine.

2. Double-check all fluids.

It's essential to take one last look at your fluid levels to ensure they are all topped off. Workman said checking the fluids will help avoid any unnecessary breakdowns on your winter travels.

3. Check all of your lights.

Before hitting the road, make sure all of your lights and signals are working. Check that your blinkers, head, tail, and reverse lights are all functional to avoid accidents.

4. Windshield wipers.

Towards the end of the year, many people forget when and if they replaced their wiper blades. Changing your wipers will help with visibility on your holiday journey.

6. Test your battery.

Once the weather gets colder, your battery can weaken. Workman said It's best to get your battery checked before hitting the road this holiday to avoid taking any chances.

7. Check your tires.

Workman said the crucial but forgotten ones that people forget about during the holidays-- tires and wheel alignments. He said when driving in winter weather, and you do not want to take any chances when going a great distance. Worn out tires can blow out and cause a damper in holiday festivities.

"You want to make sure you have a good tread," said Workman. "This time of year, we have a lot of slippery road conditions out there or rain. We want to make sure they're good to go and roll down the way to get to their families."

8. Don't forget your emergency winter kit.

You never know what could happen. To avoid being ill-prepared, make sure you have rechargeable batteries, snacks, and blankets. For a full list of things to pack in your emergency click

here

