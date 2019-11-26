KY3 FIRST ALERT: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for part of the Ozarks

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the eastern Ozarks.

The Tornado Watch lasts until 10 p.m. It includes Howell, Oregon and Shannon Counties in Missouri. It includes Baxter, Izard, Sharp and Stone (Ark.) Counties in Arkansas.

This line of storms has already become severe, leading to one tornado warning. These storms could pack winds of up to 70 miles-per-hour. The lightning risk is also elevated.

Download the KY3 Weather App for up-to-the-minute Radar updates from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team.